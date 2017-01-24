Zambia: Bar Owner Detained Over Patron's Death

POLICE have detained a bar owner of Bauleni Township in Lusaka and his two door bouncers to help with investigations in the murder of a patron who died after picking a quarrel in the establishment.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo said the owner of the bar Kedrick Mulaisho, and the two door bouncers Davies Phiri and Tom Chambakanwa had been detained by police to help with investigations in the murder of Raymond Jere, 30, of Bauleni Township.

The fight happened on January 15, 2017 around 03:00 hours in Bauleni.

Mr Mulaisho is reported to have picked up a quarrel with Mr Jere, which later resulted in a fight.

Mr Jere became unconscious and was rushed to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) where he was pronounced dead.

When asked, Mr Mulaisho and his door bouncers claimed that they did not know Mr Jere as they had just picked him in an unconscious state.

Ms Katongo said that police investigations, however, proved otherwise, and the three were picked up to help with investigations.