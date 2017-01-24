Nigeria: 45 Biafra Supporters Arraigned in Port Harcourt

Port Harcourt — The Police yesterday arraigned 45 supporters of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who were arrested last Friday during a solidarity rally for United States President, Donald Trump and the detained IPOB Leader and Director, Radio Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State. The suspects, who were arraigned at two different Magistrates' Courts in Port Harcourt, yesterday evening, were arrested at various parts of the State capital during the protest. They were among the 65 people Rivers State Police Command announced arrested during the protest. Thirty-five were arraigned before Chief Magistrate Sir S. Andrew-Jaja of Court 8, while seven were arraigned before Chief Magistrate A. O. Amadi-Nna about 5pm. The accused persons were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit treasonable felony and display of unruly behaviour.

The accused persons were remanded and the matter adjourned till January 30, 2017.