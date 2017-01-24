23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Red Meat, Maize Prices to Remain High Due to Drought

Tagged:

Related Topics

A farmers' association says the impact of last year's drought will be felt by consumers until at least the end of this year.

The African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) on Monday told News24 that it would take months for the prices of maize and meat to go down.

"Most livestock farmers have lost [out] so bad and the only time [they] will see recovery could be late next year. But crop farmers, especially maize producers, will start to count harvests later this year," said Afasa's Limpopo president Tshianeo Mathidi.

He said recent rains had given farmers some hope.

"Rain does not mean that [higher prices as a result of a] food shortage... [are] automatically over. We are still replanting and livestock just recovering," said Mathidi.

"[A] price drop will not happen now. There are fewer suppliers, as very few farmers were producing during drought."

Intense hot weather and dry conditions in 2015 and 2016 ruined crops and left farmers out of production.

Mathidi said if the government did not help farmers start up their operations again, consumers might not see a drop in maize and red meat prices.

The majority of farmers were left broke due to the drought, and returning to regular farming would be an uphill battle, he added.

"Most farmers will not recover because they are still struggling to service loans, and they won't secure additional loans, so the only way for them to recover will be through government intervention," said Mathidi.

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.