23 January 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: The Afcon Day That Was - January 23 - Senegal, Tunisia Progress, Group C Promises Thrilling Final Day

Photo: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix
Sliti Naim of Tunisia celebrates a goal during his side's clash with Zimbabwe.
analysis

While Monday's final round of Group B fixtures was a case of going through the motions, Tuesday's Group C fixtures should have a bit more bite to them as the group remains fairly open to all four sides. By ANTOINETTE MULLER.

Senegal conceded their first goal in the tournament and just to make a point, they conceded another as they drew 2-2 against Algeria in the final Group B fixture on Monday. Senegal rested almost their entire starting XI from their previous match, but still the Fennec Foxes could not find their first and only win of the tournament. On a number of occasions, the match very nearly descended into handbags, but Algeria only have themselves to blame for their early exit.

More than 40 fouls were committed on the pitch as Algeria continued their poor run and failed to recreate the magic of the 2014 World Cup. In the stands on Monday night, their fans lit their final flares knowing they would be heading home.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, finish the tournament having surprised a few, but falling short both defensively and in structure. They lost 2-4 to Tunisia in their final group clash, setting up a quarter-final showdown with Burkina...

Zimbabwe's Fight Back Not Good Enough for Victory

Tunisia have potentially moved from rank outsiders to among the tournament favourites at the African Nations Cup after… Read more »

