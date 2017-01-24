24 January 2017

Zimbabwe: 'You Are Rubbish. Go Back to Where You Belong' - the Plight of Widows in Zimbabwe

In Zimbabwe, widows are routinely deprived of land and property rights when their husband dies, and receive little to no protection from the government. This needs to change. By BIRGIT SCHWARZ.

When Moud Gohwa Taremeredzwa lost her first husband at the age of 26, she faced a stark choice: move in with her deceased husband's elder brother as his new wife, or lose everything she had worked and lived for -including her children. Moud opted for the latter. With nothing but a blanket and her last newborn baby boy, she moved back to her parents' homestead in rural Zimbabwe. It was 1962, and at the time a young widow stood little chance of challenging customary law that entitled a husband's family members to inherit not only a deceased relative's property but also his wives and children.

Years later Moud found herself in a similar situation after her second husband passed on. But times had changed and so had the laws, and when her late husband's family tried to take her home, Moud decided to fight. "I was not going to take this, this time," she says.

Born in 1936 in a remote area on Zimbabwe's border with Mozambique, Moud had...

