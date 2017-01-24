23 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Injury Boost for Kings

Tagged:

Related Topics

Southern Kings wing Malcolm Jaer and lock Tyler Paul have made full recoveries from their injuries, and have been given the nod to return to full contact training with the rest of the squad ahead of the start of the Super Rugby season.

The 21-year-old Jaer sustained a hamstring injury during his time with the SA Sevens side at the end of last year. After some rehabilitation in the off-season the speedster, together with Paul, who has made a full recovery from a shoulder injury, begin full contact training with the rest of the squad on Monday.

Team doctor Konrad von Hagen is also pleased with the progress that is being made by other players on the injury list.

Hooker Tango Balekile (shoulder), loose-forwards Sintu Manjezi (knee) and Chris Cloete (knee) are on track in their recovery, and will be expected to be ready for full contact training next Monday (January 30).

Wing Wandile Mjekevu is also making good progress and is in his final stage of rehab for his foot injury.

Still on the long-term injury list is flank CJ Velleman (knee), who is expected back on the field in April.

The Kings will play warm-up matches against the Border Bulldogs in East London on February 4 and SWD in Port Elizabeth on February 11, before opening their Super Rugby campaign at home against the Jaguares on February 25.

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.