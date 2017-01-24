24 January 2017

Nigeria: Total Denies Plans to Exit Nigeria

By Ediri Ejoh

TOTAL Nigeria PLC, said it has no plans to leave Nigeria.

The company stated this at the celebration of its customers' service day at Onigbagbo Total service station in Ikeja.

This came as the company insisted that Total was not ready to exit Nigeria, as widely speculated.

The Managing Director, Mr. Jean Philippe Torres, who spoke at the ceremony after engaging it petrol dispensing and other customer services, stated that the company is determined to reciprocate good services to customers.

His words: "This event is to remind our customers of how significant they are to us. We at Total are keen to delivering good and satisfactory customer service.

"We want to make Nigerians understand that we are part of the communities. Once again, the main issue for us in Total is to tie the link with our esteemed customers and tell them that they are king at Total and that is the case."

Strict control mechanism

He added, "There were rumours that we wanted to leave the country. That is not the case. Total wants to stay in Nigeria."

Commenting on alleged under-dispensing of petroleum products at the company's filling stations, Torres, explained that Total was not in any way linked to undermining credibility in its services to customers.

According to him, "At total we have very strict control mechanism in order to make sure that our dispensers are really dispensing the right quantity.

"This is the responsibility of the full staff of our stations, dealers to make sure that we deliver to customers the quantity they pay for.

"We have system in place to control the stock level, deliveries to ensure that we really deliver the products needed and paid by the customers," he added.

