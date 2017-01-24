Nigeria: 60,000 Lagos Pupils to Partake in Deworming Exercise

At least sixty thousand pupils in Lagos State public primary schools are to partake in a de-worming exercise to assist in the healthy development and welfare of children in the state.

Flagging off the exercise yesterday at a ceremony organized by the State' Ministry of Youth and Social Development, wife of the Governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode charged parents in the state to encourage hand-washing among their children.

She urged them to maintain a clean and healthy environment so as to prevent the children from contracting worm infections.

Mrs Ambode said that worm parasites contributes significantly to malnutrition in children by stealing the nutrients they ingest, leading to dangerous health conditions like severe anaemia, stunted growth and low immunity, among others.

She said, "De-worming children helps them to develop well and boost their learning capability. This is a great advantage that cannot be ignored because good academic performance will to a large extent determine the future of a child.

"It is important to remind ourselves of the need to maintain a clean environment, as it is a simple and effective way of preventing worms and helping the children to live a healthy life."

Mrs. Ambode commended the effort of the state government in this regard, describing it as pivotal to the survival, growth and development of every child, regardless of social background.

She also reminded teachers of their responsibility towards educating children on healthy habits for good growth and development.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mrs. Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, disclosed that over 60,000 pupils from various primary schools in the state, would be de-wormed, using WHO-recommend drug.

She noted that worm infection had been identified as one of the major challenges to healthy growth and development of children, which the human body system did not have the natural means of combating.

The commissioner said, "Worms infect more than one third of the world's population, with the most intense infections in children and the poor".

She assured that the current administration in the state would continue to take proactive measures that would assist healthy development and robust welfare of children in the state.