Sierra Leone: Chief Medical Officer Launches World Bank GFF Support Programme for Sierra Leone

Addressing stakeholders and participants at the launching and opening ceremony on Monday January 23, 2017 at the three day Draft Reproductive Maternal Neonatal Child and Adolescents Health meeting, Dr. Kargbo described the Global Financing Facility World Bank support programme as a multi-stakeholder partnership that assist countries to improve the health of women, children and adolescents.

Freetown — The Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brima Kargbo has officially launched the World Bank Global Financing Facility programme for Sierra Leone at the Bintumani Hotel, Aberdeen in Freetown.

