24 January 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: MI Makes Cameo Appearance On Episode 26 of Professor Johnbull

By Solomon Nda-Isaiah

Fans of the highly rated rapper and Globacom Ambassador, MI, will be seeing him in a new light as he makes a cameo appearance in the new episode of Professor Johnbull, airing today.

The hilarious TV Drama, sponsored by the grandmasters of data, Globacom, is featuring MI, Jude Abaga, as an America returnee in the fresh episode, entitled "Speak the Word."

Globacom in a statement on Monday said that "the last episode of season 2 of Professor Johnbull is aptly tagged 'Speak the Word' to underscore the importance of communication and intelligibility in our society especially at a time when many of our youths believe that until they speak in slangs and other esoteric languages, they would not be regarded as successful or 'belong.'

"Viewers will come to terms with the essence of clear and unambiguous communication as they sit back to watch their darling Professor Johnbull, which treats the issue of copy-cat in a more comic and equally didactic manner in 'Speak the Word'. We have no doubt that the episode will resonate with a lot of our Been-To youths who come back to the country with foreign accent and incomprehensible slangs", Globacom said.

Lovers of the show will find out what the essence of communication is, among other things. Does Professor Johnbull himself have a moral ground to criticise anyone for ambiguous communication considering his penchant for high-sounding words? What are the key parameters of effective communication? These are some of the questions to find answers to in the new episode.

Catch 'Speak the word' on Tuesday on NTA Network, NTA International on DSTV Channel 251 and NTA on StarTimes at 8.30 p.m. A repeat broadcast of the episode airs on Friday on the same channels at 8.30 p.m.

