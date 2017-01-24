Cameroon: Bamenda - Timid Resumption of Classes

Security forces conspicuous to protect people and property in schools that featured teachers and students of the francophone sub-system of education.

"A majority of teachers and administrative staff of especially public schools were present on January 23rd, 2017 and a few classes were effective in GBHS Ntamulung and GBHS Bamenda. There were some 60 students present." That is how the North West Regional Delegate for Secondary Education, Victor Mohbakwed sized up the situation in Bamenda yesterday Monday January 23. In effect, the teaching and learning process was not the best on the day scheduled for schools to effectively reopen for the 2nd term of the 2016/2017 academic year in the North West Region.

Most schools remained shut and uniforms were rare to find following the strike action called by Anglophone Teachers Trade Union since November 21, 2016. Forces of law and order were conspicuous to secure people and property in GBHS Bamendankwe and Ntamulung where a few teachers and students of the Francophone sub system of education featured but would not entertain questions from the press. It was same scenario at GBHS where students were fewer.

The gates of PCHS Mankon and all denominational colleges, primary and nursery schools remained shut. The overall situation was not helped by the ghost town called on January 23rd and 24th 2017 in the cities of the region. The streets were empty, without taxis and commercial motor cycles. Shops were closed. Not even children within trekking distance to school turned out for studies in most parts of Bamenda. Parents blamed it on fear, following threats from unidentified youths to act against any parent who dares to send children to school