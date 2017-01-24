Somalia: Galmudug VP Meets Int'l Aid Agencies Amid Famine

The vice president of Galmudug state HE Mohamed Hashi has received high-ranking officials from international aid agencies in Adado in central Somalia amid biting drought in the region. The outgoing interior minister Abdirahman Odawa was among the officials attended the meeting on the humanitarian crises in the country.

Mr Hashi has added that both sides discussed on ways to help thousand effected by the worsening drought in the region as thousands of people are at risk of dying from famine. Years of low rains has left thousands of people living in remote rural areas in parts of Somalia without enough food, water and proper shelter at risk of humanitarian crisis.

The current drought in Somalia has caused shortages of water and pasture, leading to the death of livestock a lifeline for pastoralists communities in the horn of Africa country. Somalia last experienced a major drought in 2011, which led to the UN declaring famine in the region after tens of thousands of people died.