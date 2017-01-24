Somalia: Afgoye Deputy DC Alarms Over Rise of Shabaab Raids

Local officials in Afgoye district administration has express concern over the frequent attacks by Al shabaab, a day after the militants briefly seized parts of the town from Somali forces.

Speaking to Radio Shabelle, the deputy district commissioner of Afgoye Ali Nur Mohamed has attributed the security lapse for the SNA and AMISOM troops' withdrawal from nearby areas.

"The Somali and AMISOM forces pulled out of key villages, including Marerey, about 7Km away from Afgoye, where Al shabaab organizes the attacks on the town," Mohamed said.

The Al Qaeda-linked Al shabaab fighters took briefly the strategic town on Monday afternoon after a massive attack began at 5:00 p.m. and continued until 7:00 p.m. in the evening.

At least 12 people, including 3 soldiers were killed in the Al shabaab attack on Afgoye, 30Km south-west of Mogadishu, which was the third of its kind in less than a month.