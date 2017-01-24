24 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: At Least 4 Somali Soldiers Killed in Afgoye Explosion

At least four Somali federal government soldiers were killed, and several wounded in a land mine blast at a military outpost in Afgoye district, about 30Km south-west of Mogadishu. Local officials said the blast was caused by a bomb planted inside an army base in the town, which fell briefly to Al shabaab militants on Monday afternoon.

Several soldiers who have been wounded in the attack were rushed to a hospital in Mogadishu for treatment, according to an official, speaking on condition of anonymity. The official added Al shabaab has intensified ambush attacks on Afgoye over the past few weeks, in an attempt to show its presence and destabilize the town's overall security.

