24 January 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: KDF, Foreign Forces Take Badhadhe From Al Shabaab

Kenyan defense forces (KDF) backed by suspected US troops recaptured the coastal town of Badhadhe from Al shabaab following a deadly offensive on Tuesday.

Residents of Badhadhe said they saw hundreds of KDF and foreign forces backed by armored vehicles pouring into the town in the early hours on Tuesday after Al shabaab retreat.

At least two people, including a civilian woman were killed, five others wounded in the fighting, medics said.

Following Al shabaab' departure from Badhadhe, the allied forces from Kenya and US took over and started searching homes, according to residents.

