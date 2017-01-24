Zambia: Chiyangi to Have More Time for Chipolopolo Role

FORMER Nkana head coach Aggrey Chiyangi says his new and less tasking role as club Technical Director will help him concentrate more on his work as national team assistant coach.

Chiyangi was moved to Technical Director by his Kitwe based side and instead of feeling aggrieved by the changes, the veteran coach believes his new role will help better divide time between club and country especially ahead of a busy 2017 Chipolopolo schedule.

Zeddy Saileti took over as head coach at Nkana and will be assisted by Billy Mwanza and Gift Kampamba with the Kitwe giants last season finishing third on the table with 70 points.

The coach was introduced to the national team during George Lwandamina's time as an assistant and headed the team for the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) championship in July.

Chiyangi said in an interview yesterday that it had not been easy for him to divide his time as both Nkana and Chipolopolo teams needed his full services.

Chiyangi said that the changes will allow him to concentrate more at the national team since he will no longer be leader on the bench at the Kitwe based team.

When Chiyangi was initially introduced to the national team, Nkana raised concern as the club was suffering in his absence while out on international duty.

"Yes I will miss being a leader for my team. But this is also an opportunity for me to concentrate on national team duties because now I do not have to divide my concentration. As you know there are a number of national team assignments lined up this year," he said.

He said the development has come at a right time where he could have been held up with a number of national team duties and that he could not have always been there for his team if he was still coach.

"I have always been a teacher to my team and I am familiar with this role. And what is important now is that the team has a leader so I know everything is in a good place, I trust that Zeddy will do a perfect job," Chiyangi said.

Zambia this year has qualifying fixtures for 2018 FIFA World Cup, 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2018 African Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifiers.