Tanzania: Asset Manager Now Eyes EAC Market

Dar es Salaam — UNIT Trust of Tanzania (UTT) Asset Management and Investor Services commonly known as UTT AMIS has now crossed the borders to international markets as the firm is eyeing the East African Community (EAC) market.

Formed about 11 years ago, UTT has recently been honored by UK based firm as the best fund team in the region. "Starting as a local company, now it has been allowed to open account for any potential investor within East African Community (EAC) countries," said one of the company's publications.

This comes at the wake of publishing of new Capital Markets and Securities [Foreign Investors] Regulations of 2014. Apart from Tanzania, other countries that form EAC are Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

In 2015, according to the company's Director General Dr. Hamis Kibola, one of their funds, Umoja Fund, was awarded as Best Fund Management Team by United Kingdom based firm, CFI.co.

"We currently have five collective investment schemes namely Umoja Fund, Watoto Fund, Wekeza Maisha Fund, Jikimu Fund and Liquid Fund. In this regard, UTT AMIS' assets under management amounts to more than nearly Tsh.250 billion ($ 125 million)," says Dr. Kibola, mentioning Umoja Fund as the leading one.

It was due to this fact that those who closely follow capital markets did not wonder when the Capital Finance International (CFI) honoured UTT AMIS's Umoja Fund.

CFI is a publishing house that provides news, analysis and commentary on the markets worldwide. Through their website and print material, CFI covers economic, political and business factors affecting markets and helps identify regions, industry sectors and companies that will succeed.

CFI publications have readership of 124,000 per issue distributed at 33% Europe, 20% North America, 14% Asia Pacific, 12% Middle East, 12% Latin America, and 9% Africa.

Most of the readership is through paid subscription, direct distribution to business leaders and conferences. CFI business news and information covers all regions of the World. Its main publication is the CFI.co that is printed and available for online subscribers.

"Each year, CFI.co seeks out individuals and organizations that contribute significantly to the convergence of economies and truly add value for all stakeholders and awards them the CFI award.co.

"Reporting from frontlines of economic convergence, CFI.co realizes that best practice is to be found throughout the world and the Awards Programme aims to identify and reward excellence wherever it is found in the hope to inspire others to further improve their own performance. These awards include smaller organizations that might otherwise go unnoticed on the international stage but still contribute to global progress," says Dr. Kibola.

According to CFI.co, the nominations for those awards are based on input from readers, subscribers, contributors and visitors to their site. The Capital Finance International Judging Panel review information generated during the nomination process and draw on their members expertise to identify candidates for award consideration.

"To qualify for the awards, beside the nominations, CFI assesses organisations based on a number of criteria including risk management, transparency, performance of assets under management, compliance, corporate governance, innovation, quality communications, stability of investment teams, communication of risk, financial performance and strength of nominations.

"The organisation analyses businesses in various sectors and has issued awards to many companies across all continents," reads part of CFI statement.

In their statement, CFI's panel of judges said: "Catering to investors of both ample and more modest means, the UTT Asset Management and Investor Services Limited (UTT AMIS) maintains five carefully balanced investment funds that hold stakes in the country's privatised enterprises.

"Unit Trust of Tanzania (UTT) was set up in 2003 to promote collective investment schemes and encourage a savings culture. The trust holds shares in most of the listed formerly state-owned companies that were privatised during the government's comprehensive restructuring of the public administration in the 1990s.

"Last year, UTT AMIS received permission to open its accounts to investors from across the East African Community (EAC). The Company's investment vehicles are now readily available to savers from Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Burundi. UTT-AMIS maintains portfolios with distinct risk/reward profiles suitable to all classes of investors. The funds invest in high-quality Tanzanian equities, high-yield treasury bonds and bills, and corporate bonds, amongst others.

"Unit Trust of Tanzania is the successor to the Privatisation Trust which was set up to acquire shares in newly privatised businesses and ensure the widest possible distribution of ownership amongst the citizens of the country.

"As a warehouse of shares and market expertise, UTT has benefited from Tanzania's balanced approach to economic development and from a 2013 restructuring that saw the growing organisation split into three business units, namely: UTT Asset Management and Investor Services, UTT Microfinance, and UTT Projects and Infrastructure Development.