24 January 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Addis-Based WHO Board Members Briefed On Dr. Tedros's Bid

By Yared Gebremeden

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a briefing session over the week to 19 WHO Executive Board members Ambassadors based in Addis Ababa. The topic was Dr. Tedros Adhanom's bid to lead WHO.

Dr. Tedros is currently Minister, Special-Advisor to the Prime Minister of Ethiopia and Africa Union Endorsed Candidate for the upcoming WHO Director General's election.

On the occasion, the former Health Minister Dr. Kesetebirhan Admasu reflected on Dr. Tedros' work and his Candidacy for WHO Director General position.

Dr. Tedros who was already in Geneva getting ready for the first round of Shortlisting of Candidates is Ethiopia's candidate for WHO Director General position, in which selection of three candidates will be held this week during the WHO executive board meeting from January 22-26, 2017, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

