Sudan: Students Released From Detention in Khartoum

Khartoum — Two students were released by the security apparatus in Khartoum on Monday morning, after one and a half months in detention.

Mohamed Ishag Adam Ibrahim Hajar, the head of the Darfur Students' Association at the University of the Holy Quran, and Hamid Rahamtallah Eisa, the deputy secretary-general of the association, were both released, students told Radio Dabanga.

They were held incommunicado in an unknown location during their detention that started in November, the students' association released a statement two weeks ago.

On Monday evening the fate of Adam Ibrahim Hajar, chairman of the association who was also detained in November last year, was still unknown.

Adam Hajar studies at the Faculty of Economics and Rahamtallah Eisa studies at the Faculty of Sharia and Law at the same university.

Twice in December, students at the University of the Holy Koran were injured and detained when Darfuri students and student supporters of the ruling National Congress Party clashed during a demonstration.

The Darfur Students Association told Radio Dabanga at the time that the group held an event about the exemption of tuition fees for Darfuri university students in Sudan. Members of the association later said they fear arrest if they enter university premises.

Human rights organisation Amnesty International has demanded from the Sudanese government to end politically-motivated and sometimes deadly attacks on Darfuri students in a report it released last week. Researchers speaking to a number of Sudanese students found that such attacks are mostly carried out by agents of Sudan's security service and student supporters of the NCP.