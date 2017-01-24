Tanzania: Tigo Starts Ride-Hailing Program

Dar es Salaam — Digital lifestyle company Tigo Tanzania last week launched a new ride-hailing app called "Twende App", a taxi hailing solution to provide convenient and affordable cab services to customers in Tanzania.

"We believe by offering a friendly alternative to the existing transport options, we can help improve urban mobility in Tanzania. Being mindful of the city's current traffic congestion, Tigo's current aim is to be part of the solution in addressing it.

Ultimately, we hope to reduce the strain on the city's roads, and minimise the environmental impact of traffic congestion that is part of a growing economy," said Tigo's Head of Digital Devices Tawonga Mpore.

By directly linking customers with taxi drivers, the app enables users to enjoy lower rates than if they were to use other on-street options. Twende App will contain contacts of taxi, bajaji and boda- boda drivers who have been duly vetted by their respective drivers' associations.

Mpore said the App is a demonstration of Tigo's commitment to digital lifestyle transformation by providing solutions to challenges facing its customers. Twende App will provide better passenger experiences by connecting them with more reliable, cost effective options.

Twende APP CEO and founder Mr. Justin Kashaigili said: "I was inspired by Dar es Salaam's rapidly developing infrastructure and its spirit of entrepreneurship. I look forward to giving people in the city an affordable, easy and flexible choice to move around safely and conveniently".

Kashaigili said all one needs to do is to download the Twende App, which connects drivers with passengers directly, instead of going through the hustle of physically locating a taxi. The app also uses Real-Time Driver information, Live GPS enabled maps to pick up the passengers location and connect (passenger) to the nearest driver while also enabling the driver to give feedback to the passenger.

Twende App currently offers a convenient payment option through Tigo Pesa to the driver's personal Tigo Pesa numbers and is available on Android. It will soon be available to iOs phone users.

Tigo plans to double its investment by 2017 in terms of coverage and additional capacity networks for deeper penetration in rural areas. With over 11 million registered subscribers, Tigo directly and indirectly employs over 300,000 Tanzanians including an extended network of customer service representatives, mobile money merchants, sales agents and distributors.

Tigo started its operations in Tanzania in 1994. Tigo is the commercial brand of Millicom, an international company developing the digital lifestyle in 14 countries with commercial operations in Africa and Latin America and corporate offices in Europe and the USA.