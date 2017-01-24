Uganda Predicts Meningitis Outbreak

Omoro — Uganda's Ministry of Health expects an outbreak of Meningitis A, a bacterial infection that mainly affects young people between ages 1-30, occurring sporadically and in small outbreaks worldwide.

Dr. Jane Ruth Acheng, the Health Minister said the meningitis vaccine spends 10 years in a human body and since the last massive Meningitis vaccination in 2007, the country had not carried out any other free massive immunisation of the disease.

"We think this year, there may be an outbreak of Meningitis. It is why we have launched this massive free immunization against Meningitis type A. We last did this in 2007 and always outbreaks occur after 10 years of past immunisation," said Acheng at Lalogi Grounds in Omoro district while launching the immunisation exercise that will be carried out for the next two weeks.

Uganda is one of the countries with highest rates of the meningitis A disease and also one of the 26 countries that lie within the extended meningitis belt of Sub-Saharan Africa, stretching from Senegal in the West to Ethiopia in the East.

In Uganda, the most susceptible regions include West Nile, parts of Bunyoro, Acholi and Lango regions, Teso and Karamoja.

Though treatable, the disease can best be prevented through immunisation. The Ministry of Health with support from World Health Organisation (WHO) and partners started to conduct free Mass Immunization Campaign in the high risk 39 districts in Uganda to prevent any outbreak starting on 19th January to 23rd January 2017 for all persons aged between 1 year and 29 years.

The areas in which this immunization exercise will be carried out for the next two weeks will be; Arua, Zombo, Koboko, Adjumani, Nebbi, Maracha, Moyo, Yumbe, Gulu, Amuru, Kitgum, Lamwo, Nwoya, Pader, Agago, Omoro, Dokolo, Lira, Alebtong, Kole, Otuke, Amolatar, Apac, Oyam, Hoima, Masindi, Buliisa, Kiryadongo, Amuria, Kaberamaido, Katakwi, Soroti, Abim, Amudat, Kaabong, Kotido, Moroto, Nakapiripiriti, and Napak.

"We have deployed Medical personnel across the affected districts to oversee the success of the immunization exercise," said Acheng.

She said her ministry has failed to bring down the infant mortality rate because of the high rate of teenage pregnancies in Uganda.

"It's good that our partners have provided $4.5m towards operational costs of the Meningitis type A vaccination and awareness campaign but we're noting a high increase in teenage pregnancy, the HIV prevalence rate is also going up from 3% to 4.5%," said Acheng.

She said infant mortality is at 438 deaths per 100,000 new births. She said the country will soon roll out a vaccine to immunize children against diarrhea. She said Meningitis cases typically present with stiff neck, high fever, and sensitivity to light, confusion, headaches and vomiting.

"Even when the disease is diagnosed early and adequate treatment is started, 5% to 10% of patients die, typically within 24 to 48 hours after the onset of symptoms. Left untreated, up to 50% of cases may die.

Bacterial meningitis may also result in brain damage, hearing loss or a learning disability in 10% to 20% of survivors," she said.

Okot Santa Lapolo, the Resident District Comissioner for Gulu and Omoro districts said latrine coverage in the districts is still very low bringing up a sanitation and health problem.

Acheng asked all persons and care givers to go to the nearest health centres and other outreach immunisation posts in their districts for the free vaccine. "The vaccine is safe and effective and has been approved by the World Health Organisation. The vaccine will be administered by a trained health worker using a single injection on the upper arm."