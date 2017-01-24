24 January 2017

Zimbabwe: Budget Bash? Mugabe Youths Seek Funding for His Birthday (And It's Lower Than 2016)

Have President Robert Mugabe's party youths been finally forced to take into account Zimbabwe's biting cash crunch?

They've set a fund-raising target for the president's 93rd birthday party next month - but it appears to be lower than normal.

"Each province is expected to raise $25 000 " towards the event, which this year is being held in the Matopos National Park, the state-run Chronicle reported on Monday. There are 10 provinces in Zimbabwe.

Last year youths were reportedly told to raise $30 000 from each province though some had difficulty meeting the target, according to a piece in the privately-owned Newsday in February.

Elias Sibanda, a ruling party youth official told the Chronicle on Monday: "A committee has been formed to fund-raise for the occasion... our target is 25 000 that should go to the national office."

Fund-raising dinner

No explanation was given for the reduced target. But Zimbabwe's current cash squeeze that sees the payment of civil servants' salaries regularly delayed could be a factor.

Government teachers have previously complained that they have been forced to contribute to the holding of the party.

Of course, the $250 000 fund-raising target doesn't mean that that will necessarily be the total cost of Mugabe's birthday. Last year's party reportedly cost at least $800 000.

There will almost certainly be other sources of cash, food and cakes to make the party a success. There was outrage from many outside Zimbabwe at Mugabe's 91st birthday party, when a landowner donated an elephant (and other game) to feed party-goers. A fund-raising dinner was held last year, while diamond firms were also told to contribute.

Mugabe, who's currently on holiday, turns 93 on February 21.

