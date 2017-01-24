Kenya: 128,000 Voters Share Identification Details, IEBC Says

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has said more than 128,000 people share identification details in the voters' register.

In their first press briefing since taking office last week, the IEBC team led by Chairman Wafula Chebukati said 128, 926 people were found to have similar national identity card or passport numbers in the system.

The admission could resolve the puzzle raised last week by opposition politicians Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka after they discovered they shared voter details with other Kenyans.

Mr Chebukati told journalists in Nairobi that the problem may have been caused by erroneous data entry by clerks or simply applicants submitting the same details to different IEBC officials for registration.

"From our assessment, this represents 0.8 per cent of registered voters. But the commission is working with the National Registration Bureau to clean up the data base as soon as possible," he said.

"The Commission will also make available the register for verification once the registration is complete. Those who are registering twice should get the message that we shall take the necessary action," said the new IEBC boss.

The IEBC kicked off mass registration of voters last week on Monday, targeting 6 million more voters to add on the 14.3 million, who were registered the last time the commission listed voters on a mass scale.

But returns from counties show that 825,145 people already registered from the weekly target of 1.4 million. This represents 58 per cent of the target.

Mr Chebukati said the data does not include figures from Kilifi North and South, Ganze, Turkana East and Samburu West constituencies due to "logistical challenges."

IEBC CEO Ezra Chiloba argued the numbers are consistent with recent trends when voters trickled in from the start but grew in numbers as the deadline for registration neared.

The Commission also said it is facing challenges in registering voters in areas affected by insecurity and drought.