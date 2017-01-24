South Africa: Bulls Set for Zimbabwean Super Rugby Warm-Up

The Bulls will be travelling to Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday to prepare for their first warm-up match of the 2017 Super Rugby season.

The match, scheduled for Saturday, January 28, will see them taking on their Gauteng neighbours, the Lions.

In a second match on the day, the Stormers will face the Cheetahs.

This is the second year in a row that the Bulls will travel to Zimbabwe for a Super Rugby warm-up encounter.

Bulls touring squad:

1. Lizo Gboka

2. Jaco Visagie

3. Coenraad van Vuuren

4. Ruben van Heerden

5. Abongile Nonkontwana

6. Nic de Jager

7. Hendre Stassen

8. Renaldo Botma

9. Ivan van Zyl

10. Tony Jantjies

11. JT Jackson

12. Johnny Kotze

13. Rabs Maxwane

14. Jade Stigling

15. Manie Libbok

16. Corniel Els

17. Pierre Schoeman

18. RG Snyman

19. Shaun Adendorff20. Andre Warner

21. Francois Brummer

22. Franco Naude

23 Edgar Marutlulle

24 John-Roy Jenkins

25 Trevor Nyakane

26 Lood de Jager

27 Adriaan Strauss

28 Jacques Potgieter

29 Hanro Liebenberg

30 Rudi Paige

31. Handre Pollard

32. Jacobie Adriaanse

33. Burger Odendaal

34. Dries Swanepoel

35. Jamba Ulengo

36. Jesse Kriel

37. Warrick Gelant

38. Tian Schoeman

39. Luther Obi

Source: Sport24