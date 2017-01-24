South Africa: Bulls Set for Zimbabwean Super Rugby Warm-Up

The Bulls will be travelling to Harare, Zimbabwe on Wednesday to prepare for their first warm-up match of the 2017 Super Rugby season.
The match, scheduled for Saturday, January 28, will see them taking on their Gauteng neighbours, the Lions.
In a second match on the day, the Stormers will face the Cheetahs.
This is the second year in a row that the Bulls will travel to Zimbabwe for a Super Rugby warm-up encounter.
Bulls touring squad:
1. Lizo Gboka
2. Jaco Visagie
3. Coenraad van Vuuren
4. Ruben van Heerden
5. Abongile Nonkontwana
6. Nic de Jager
7. Hendre Stassen
8. Renaldo Botma
9. Ivan van Zyl
10. Tony Jantjies
11. JT Jackson
12. Johnny Kotze
13. Rabs Maxwane
14. Jade Stigling
15. Manie Libbok
16. Corniel Els
17. Pierre Schoeman
18. RG Snyman
19. Shaun Adendorff20. Andre Warner
21. Francois Brummer
22. Franco Naude
23 Edgar Marutlulle
24 John-Roy Jenkins
25 Trevor Nyakane
26 Lood de Jager
27 Adriaan Strauss
28 Jacques Potgieter
29 Hanro Liebenberg
30 Rudi Paige
31. Handre Pollard
32. Jacobie Adriaanse
33. Burger Odendaal
34. Dries Swanepoel
35. Jamba Ulengo
36. Jesse Kriel
37. Warrick Gelant
38. Tian Schoeman
39. Luther Obi
