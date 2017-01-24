23 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Have All the Detainees Been Released?

HAVE ALL THE DETAINEES BEEN RELEASED?

The government should demand the CDS to visit all the detention centres of the military police to find out whether any civilian or military personnel have been detained and order their immediate release in compliance with the president's promise that when he assumes office there will be no detention without trial.

The president should order the current secretary general, the permanent secretary ministry of the interior and the solicitor general to work together and send personnel to visit all the prisons and order the release of all those who are detained without trial in compliance with the same vision of the president. Families of prisoners who are detained without trial should contact Foroyaa for updates.

