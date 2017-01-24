23 January 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Jammeh's Exit and Government Properties

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ex-President Jammeh has made an exit. Good governance provides the basis for a leader to occupy executive power for a short while and then go back to civilian life. This is what is expected in a sovereign republic. Term limits are set and executive power is entrusted based on the consent of the people.

The United Nations, the African Union and Ecowas have taken tremendous initiatives to find a peaceful way out of the impasse which emerged after the 1 December polls in The Gambia.

Now, President Barrow must come to take charge of the situation. He must give instructions for government properties to be protected by the security forces. Conflict must be avoided among the security forces as ECOWAS forces join the ranks of the security forces of the country. They should harmonise their operations and none should be marginalized.

The mandate of ECOWAS forces should be clear to the security chiefs and limited in time and nature.

Foroyaa will now focus on the gains and challenges of the new government as it takes shape.

Gambia

Barrow Names Woman Vice-President

President Adama Barrow has appointed as deputy leader a woman who had vowed to prosecute exiled leader Yahya Jammeh.… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.