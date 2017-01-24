Gambia: Savage Begins Training After Malaria Scare

Demba Savage has resumed work-outs after contacting slight malaria.

The Sweden-based footballer was in Gambia on off-season break after end of the Swedish Premier League.

The 28-year-old then developed a minor fever prompting him to quickly rush to hospital after feeling somewhat cold.

Doctors later conducted blood samples confirming the player's initial fears of being infected with the mosquito-carrying disease before administering drugs on him.

The attacker flew back to Scandinavia and had to be isolated when he arrived at the team's camp for further examination by club doctors before being cleared days later.

The erstwhile HJK playmaker is now back in full swing, training individually.

'I was lucky that I went to the hospital and received treatment (in Gambia). One is always afraid, but I was lucky that it was not so serious

'I trained in Gambia during the leave, so it feels good. Now I have not run in a week, so I will start running individually. Then I can hopefully start training with the team next week.' Savage says.

Demba scored three times in 19 appearances last season in his debut campaign for BK Hacken.