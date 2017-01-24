23 January 2017

Cameroon: University/CNSC - Intensify Professionalization of Courses

By Christopher Jator

As government universities begin to embrace professionalization of courses, students can become optimistic of employment because skills received during studies tailor with the need of local companies. Within this goal of meeting the needs of the job market the University of Douala reached out on an agreement with the Cameroon National Shippers Council, CNSC, a public administrative institution working in the area of transport and logistics.

The signing ceremony in the Library of the University Institute of Technology, UIT, January 20, renews the partnership agreement between the two institutions contracted in March 2011. According to the agreement, CNSC will provide UIT with the Training Room and the Documentation Centre necessary for the courses and research; facilitate ongoing dialogue between transport operators and trainers to ensure that lessons are aligned with professional and employment needs; sensitize the operators of the sector on the training offered at the Masters level with a view to encouraging registrations of staff on their return to study, or to obtain training courses; open access to CNSC network of partners in the Masters in order to facilitate professional internships for students and their professional integration. After reaching out on the agreement on behalf of CNSC, Auguste Mbappe Penda, General Manager, expressed thanks and gratitude for the confidence the University has bestowed on his institution by choosing it as a strategic professional partner to offer Professional Masters in Transport and Logistics, hosted by the Faculty of Political Sciences. On his part, Prof. François-Xavier Etoa, Rector, said the partnership will go a long way to strengthening the professionalism of the Master in Transport and Logistics at the University Institute of Technology.

