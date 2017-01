Luanda — The national senior men's handball team slipped to the last position after losing Monday 26-32 to Bahrain in the 25th World Championship taking place in France.

This is the seventh defeat in equal number of games in the event.

The national team failed to improve their 21st place they achieved in the 2007 World Cup in Germany.

In the other games Angola lost to Slovenia (25-42), Macedonia (22-32), Spain (22-42), Iceland (19-33), Tunisia (34-43) and Japan by 37-26.