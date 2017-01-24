South Africa: Lions Blow As Star Flank Calls It a Day

Lions flank Warwick Tecklenburg has retired from all rugby with immediate effect.

The 30-year-old decided it was time to focus on the family farming business.

He joined the Lions family in 2013 from the Bulls and immediately made a huge impression, not just on the field but also through his commitment to the team.

Tecklenburg boasts 44 Super Rugby caps for the Lions and in 2016 starred in 16 Super Rugby matches.

Tecklenburg was humble in his departing message to his team, his coaches and the fans.

"It has always been my dream to play professional rugby at the highest level. It has been an absolute pleasure and privilege to play for the Lions and be part of such a great team and professional setup. I owe a special debt of gratitude to coach Johan Ackerman who gave me a chance and backed me when no one else did.

"I have many special memories of our achievements as a team, from winning the Vodacom Cup in 2013 up until last year's Super Rugby final. It has always been my intention to join my family in the family farming business after rugby. It has been a very difficult decision to make but I feel the time is right for me to move on.

"Within the Lions system there is a wealth of talent and I am sure they will continue to go from strength to strength. I would just like to thank all at the Lions rugby union, from the administrators to my team-mates, for the incredible journey it has been these last few years and lastly but most important, all our Lions fans who have supported us through thick and thin. I will always be a Lion for life," Tecklenburg said.

Lions coach Johan Ackermann was full of praise as he thanked the burly loose forward for his service to Lions rugby.

"The team and I want to thank Warwick for his great contribution to the Lions. His role was massive in making the union a proud union again. Warwick's character was inspiring to the team and you always knew what you got from him and that was 100%. May he and his family be blessed on their path after rugby," Ackermann said.

Rudolf Straeuli, CEO of the Golden Lions, said Tecklenburg was one of the unsung heroes during the Lions' resurgence into Super Rugby.

"We wish him all the best with the next chapter in his life."

