Liberia: 'I Was Not Fired'

Amid speculations that he was recently fired as Liberia's Ambassador to the United States of America, Jeremiah C. Sulunteh has denied the report, saying he is back in the country to participate in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections.

Ambassador Sulunteh, whose political future remains veiled, said at no time did President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf dismiss him from the post he served in for five years.

He is in the country to help prepare a political home for young people, Sulunteh told the elated crowd of supporters that greeted him at the Roberts International Airport in Margibi County last Sunday.

"I did not resign, neither was I fired by President Sirleaf as rumored. My coming home was an agreement between the President and me that after five years serving as Ambassador to the U.S., I would come back home," Sulunteh disclosed.

His coming home, he said, was a promise fulfilled, for which he remains grateful to President Sirleaf for allowing him to peacefully end his tour of duty.

"When you are fired, government does not pay for your flight ticket; neither puts your belongings aboard any flight. So you can see that 'Friends of Sulunteh' (FOS) are proud that we were there for them exemplifying quality leadership with the trust and confidence the government reposed in us," he said.

"So, I tell you that we are going to form part of the formula, the equation for the October elections. I am back with renewed hope, determination and want to assure Liberians of our preparedness for the task," Sulunteh added.

He said whenever saw development projects in Washington, DC and elsewhere, he asked himself when the time would come for Liberia to be developed.

As a development-oriented person who cares about the future of Liberia, he said it is now time to secure the country from the hands of politicians who mainly depend on foreign aid, "because no matter how much aid, the country will not develop unless Liberians are involved."

"We ourselves have to get involved, sacrifice and be part of the process to secure the future that will include the young people," Sulunteh told the crowd

"What Liberia needs is not a (large) number of politicians, but people who will manage our resources, because all the politicians are talking about roads, markets and electricity, meaning they all have the same platform," he observed.

Ambassador Sulunteh promised to use the knowledge and experience he has acquired in foreign countries to transform Liberia for the better.