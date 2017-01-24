24 January 2017

Radio France Internationale

Gambians Return Home to Breathe 'Freedom Air'

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Daniel Finnan

Gambians who fled the political crisis in the country are returning home following the departure Ex-President Yahya Jammeh and deployment of Senegalese troops. Some 45,000 people fled the country, according to the UN refugee agency, as tensions rose over Jammeh's refusal to leave office.

"We've been exile for about six days and we've been in worse for 22 years," said Ruben, who had just stepped off the ferry in Banjul. "Breathe, smell it - freedom air, nothing beats it!"

Many of the Gambians arriving by boat from Barra, on the other side of the River Gambia, had crossed the border to neighbouring Senegal.

A number of buses had picked them up from Senegalese towns such as Mbour where they had sought refuge while the departure of Jammeh was being negotiated.

"I've returned back because my country is stable because Ecowas soldiers, they've come to cover the population," said David Mende, a 20-year-old student.

After being dropped off at the Barra ferry port and crossing the river, there were buses on hand to transport people on the other side. The women and children were a priority and ushered onto the buses first. The Gambian Red Cross were distributing food and water to those in need of assistance.

One remaining busload of people was waiting at Barra late on Monday, according to a senior official at the Banjul port. The ferry makes some seven trips to and from the capital each day.

Fortunately for many of these returnees it was short stay away from home. They came back having confidence in the security provided by the Ecowas force and with high hopes for President Adama Barrow.

Gambia

Barrow Names Woman Vice-President

President Adama Barrow has appointed as deputy leader a woman who had vowed to prosecute exiled leader Yahya Jammeh.… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2017 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.