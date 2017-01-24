24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

Zambia: Don't Marry Foreigners, Zambian Cops Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

Police in Zambia have been ordered not to marry foreigners, according to a statement by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja circulating on social media.

"Be informed that the police high command has with immediate effect directed that no police officer should marry a foreigner," read part of the statement.

The statement also advised officers who were already married to foreigners to "declare" their spouses "within a week".

The memo, dated January 11, 2017, went further to say that failure to adhere to the order would "attract disciplinary action".

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo had since defended the order, maintaining that it was constitutional, a report by Lusaka Times said.

Katongo said the Zambia Police Act 103 Section 3 and 5 covered the standing orders on marriages as prescribed by the Inspector General."Issues of security are delicate. If not careful, spouses can be spies and can sell the security of the country," BBC quoted Katongo as saying.

Source: News24

Zambia

Post Newspaper Employees Fire Back At Liquidator

Liquidated Post employees have fired back at liquidator Lewis Mosho questioning his integrity and literary calling him a… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.