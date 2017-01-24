Zambia: Don't Marry Foreigners, Zambian Cops Told

Police in Zambia have been ordered not to marry foreigners, according to a statement by Police Inspector General Kakoma Kanganja circulating on social media.

"Be informed that the police high command has with immediate effect directed that no police officer should marry a foreigner," read part of the statement.

The statement also advised officers who were already married to foreigners to "declare" their spouses "within a week".

The memo, dated January 11, 2017, went further to say that failure to adhere to the order would "attract disciplinary action".

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo had since defended the order, maintaining that it was constitutional, a report by Lusaka Times said.

Katongo said the Zambia Police Act 103 Section 3 and 5 covered the standing orders on marriages as prescribed by the Inspector General."Issues of security are delicate. If not careful, spouses can be spies and can sell the security of the country," BBC quoted Katongo as saying.

Source: News24