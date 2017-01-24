Liberia: Guinea National Assembly President Admonishes Guineans in Liberia

Monrovia — The President of the Guinean National Assembly an equivalent of Speaker of the National Legislature in Liberia is cautioning the Guinean Community in Liberia to be law abiding by respecting the laws of Liberia if they must live in peace and harmony.

Speaker Claude Kory Kondiano speaking at the Guinean Embassy in Sinkor Sunday upon arrival in Liberia when the Guinean Community welcomed him during a ceremony said in order for Guineans in Liberia to continue to enjoy peace and go about their normal businesses, they must respect Liberian laws and authorities.

"You have to respect the laws of this country that is the only way you can enjoy peace and happiness and continue to live happily", Speaker Kondiano said.

Briefing the Guinean community on the level of progress in their country, he said for the past three years, Guinea has been going through tremendous developments including infrastructure and basic social services.

Speaker Kondiano disclosed that the regime of current President, Professor Alpha Conde has embarked on numerous development projects to bring relief to the people of that country.

Amongst some of the projects, he said, the Guinean National Assembly which once did not have a decent headquarter is now about to have a functional National Assembly complex to provide the space for lawmakers to perform their legislative duties.

Speaker Kondiano said President Conde' is a man of development and peace and as such he is greatly transforming Guinea to be on par with other countries in the West African region.

Guinean Ambassador to Liberia Abdoulaye Dore who organized the ceremony at the Guinean Embassy told the visiting President of the Guinean National Assembly that the Guinean community was overwhelmed to see him visiting Liberia.

Ambassador Dore appealed to Speaker Kondiano to use his honorable office to provide funding through the Guinean National Budget for the construction of a Guinean Embassy complex in Liberia.

The Ambassador said a land has already been purchased for that purpose. With funding, he said the construction of such a complex will give a good image to Guineans in Liberia.

Ambassador Dore also made an appeal for the Guinean government to send a team to Liberia to enable the issuance of Guinean passports in Monrovia to reduce the constraints facing Guineans in acquiring passports.

Earlier at the Roberts International Airport upon arrival, Representatives George S. Mulbah, Sr. District#3, Bong County and Mariamu B. Fofana, District #4, Lofa County who received the Guinean delegation welcomed them to the country, calling on members of the delegation to feel at home.

Representative Mulbah said, Speaker J. Emmanuel Nuquay invited the Guinean delegation to Liberia to discuss the formation of the Mano River Union Parliament.

"We are one people in the MRU basin, and there are lots of things we need to do to bring relief to our people.

The only way we can do it is for us the various parliaments to meet regularly and discuss common issues of trade, commerce, transportation, health and others affecting our people", said Representative Mulbah.

During a brief meeting with his Guinean counterpart, Speaker of the 53rd National Legislature of Liberia, J. Emmanuel Nuquay welcomed his colleague to the country.

"Thank you for honoring our invitation, as you are here, we want to discuss how we can move the MRU countries forward looking at critical issues common to our respective countries", Speaker Nuquay said.

Speaker Nuquay said a MRU parliament will serve a good purpose for the region saying what parliamentarians will discuss can be translated to their respective presidents to make decisions that will impact the lives of the people.

"As Parliamentarians, we need to have a common forum, where we can meet and discuss and harness our efforts and resources bring relief to our people, and it is through legislations we can get these done", Speaker Nuquay said.

The Speaker of the Liberian Legislature noted that it will be wise to have another gathering where Speakers from the other two countries Sierra Leone and Ivory Coast will be present for all four countries to continue the discussion.

"We will have a working session and start the process that will culminate into the establishment of the MRU parliament, so I hope our discussions over the next few days will be rewarding to bring relief to our people", added Speaker Nuquay.

Speaker Kondiano is being accompanied by Hon. Mamady Kande, Member of Parliament and head of Guinea Law Commission, Hon. Dembo Sylla, 1st Parliamentary Secretary, also Member of Parliament, Mr. Abdoulaye Diallo, Journalist and Mr. Séraphin Moussa Tembedouno, Body guard to the Speaker.

While in the country, Speaker Kondiano is expected to address the House of Representatives today (Tuesday) followed by a close door working session with the leadership of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Speaker Kondiano is also expected to hold brief meetings with Her Excellency President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, Senate Pro Temp Armah Jallah, Vice President Joseph N. Boakai and other Liberian officials.