Liberia: International Judges Association Assures Liberian Judges of Membership

Monrovia — A member of the International Judges Association, Judge David O. Carter, has assured the National Association of Trial Judges that they will be a member of the international body.

Judge Carter is a United States District Court Judge for the Central District of California. Carter is known for his intellect, courteous judicial demeanor, work ethic, and expertise in complex criminal cases.

In addition to his judicial functions, Carter lectured fellow judges at the California Judges College, the Judicial Criminal Law Institute, and the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference.

He also speaks frequently with judges abroad, including engagements in Brazil, Bosnia, China, the Philippines, Central Asia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Malawi.

Judge Carter has heard several cases including Gay-Straight Alliance (Colin ex rel. Colin v. Orange Unified School District), Barnett v. Obama and Mexican Mafia trials (United States v. Fernandez, et al.) etc.

Speaking at his farewell program over the weekend He said the application done by Liberian judges Association is an assurance that they will be accepted in the international association.

"Just by the application to the international judges, you all are successful, and being part of the regional association also is an add-up to a successful application and again I believe you are going to be successful, he added.

Judge Carter said work between the both organizations is a start urging that communication should be continuous. He reconfirmed that he will make recommendations to the international body to include Liberia judges association.

At the supreme Court Banquet hall, there were several judges from the 15 counties including magistrates President of the Liberia National Bar, Dean of the Louis Arthur Grimes and others at a farewell program in honor of the international judge.

The President of the National Association of Trial judges of Liberia Judge Roosevelt Willie said meeting a member of the IAJ is a prestigious move for the Trial Judges to be a part of the International body. He expressed hopes that the organization will form a part of the international Association of judges.

"We hope our organization application will be accepted because the trial judges have been effective in and out of Liberia," Judge Willie said.

Also the Acting Director of the judicial institute Johnson Soribah, requested for training for judges so that their capacities will be build.

'We the institute of the like to collaborate with the bar and association for continuous training where judges will have hours to refresh themselves, because for the past 2 years no training for judges and your support will help the judiciary to be innovative more," Soribah said.

The president of the Liberia National Bar Association, Moses Paegar, said if the judges of Liberia formed part of the IAJ, judges in Liberia will be more vigorous. He added that it will also help judges in Liberia to self-censored, regulate and scrutinize themselves.

The International Association of Judges was founded in Salzburg (Austria) in 1953. It is a professional, non-political, international organization, bringing together national associations of judges, not individual judges, approved by the Central Council for admission to the Association.

The main aim of the Association is said to safeguard the independence of the judiciary, which is an essential requirement of the judicial function, guaranteeing human rights and freedom.

The organization currently encompasses 85 such national associations or representative groups, from five Continents.