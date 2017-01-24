Liberia: Nocal Train 24 Midwives in Gbarpolu County

Gbarpolu County — A UK-based organization, Life for African Mothers (LFAM) on Friday January 20, 2017 completed the training of 24 midwives in Bopulu, Gbarpolu County.

Report by Momoh B. Siryon, Bopulu, Gbarpolu County

The training marked the beginning of several trainings expected to take place in the rural counties.

"We at Life for African Mothers are pleased to let the public know that we have started our training workshops in the rural counties, beginning with Gbarpolu County. We have successfully trained all midwives in Gbarpolu County.

The two workshops were delivered by a team of three UK midwives in persons of Tracy Reynolds, Fiona Chinneck, and Vanessa Smith," LFAM Country Director Abdul-ranham Bah said.

Mr. Bah commended the Gbarpolu County health team along with all the attending midwives who made the workshop a success.

LFAM boss acknowledged the National Oil Company of Liberia (NOCAL) for the funding, stating without them, "this project would not be possible".

According to him, the sponsorship of NOCAL was vital in improving the skills of midwives in Liberia, which he believed will minimize deaths at birth in the country.

Also speaking, the LFAM Consultant Helen Loewenstein lauded the NOCAL for continued support and applauded the midwives who traveled from distances to acquire the needed education to enable them perform their duty professionally.

However, she said, "the organization's aim is to share lifesaving skills in obstetric and maternity care in an effort to reduce maternal mortality in Liberia.

She noted that midwives in Liberia face some of the world most challenging conditions and they deserve recognition and admiration for their difficult work in the face of such difficulties.

"Every woman has the right to a safe birth and we hope that by using and sharing the skills the midwives have learnt, the lives of many women and babies will be saved," she said.

Also speaking, NOCAL Education Officer, Ambulah Mamey said maternal mortality is unacceptable, which encouraged NOCAL to get in partnership with Life for African Mothers (LFAM) to provide the necessary skills for midwives in order to save the lives of mothers and their kids at birth.

Mr. Mamey disclosed that the partnership is targeting 508 midwives in six counties, with Montserrado and Gbarpolu already completed.