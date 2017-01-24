press release

Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth was sworn in as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius yesterday afternoon at Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall, Government House in Port Louis. The Swearing-In Ceremony of the Prime Minister and Ministers was held in the presence of the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mrs Ameena Gurib-Fakim, and other eminent personalities.

Earlier in the morning, Sir Anerood Jugnauth tendered his resignation letter as Prime Minister to the President of the Republic at the State House, Réduit. Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth received his letter of appointment as the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit and Minister of Finance and Economic Development from the hands of the President of the Republic of Mauritius yesterday morning.

After the Swearing-In Ceremony, the new Prime Minister inspected the Guard of Honour of the Mauritius Police Force in front of the Government House.

The new Cabinet comprises three newly appointed ministers. They are Mr Eddy Boissézon, Minister of Civil Service and Administrative Reforms; Mr Purmanund Jhugroo, Minister of Local Government and Outer Islands; and Mr Stephan Toussaint, Minister of Youth and Sports.

Sir Anerood Jugnauth has been appointed Minister Mentor, Minister of Defence and Minister for Rodrigues.

Narendra Modi congratulates the new Prime Minister

The Prime Minister of the Republic of India, Shri Narendra Modi, during a telephone conversation yesterday conveyed his congratulations to Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth following his appointment to the post of Prime Minister.

Mr Modi rejoiced that Mauritius is blessed to have a young and dynamic leader as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Jugnauth reassured his Indian counterpart that he will strive to further strengthen the ties between Mauritius and India.

Mr Modi officially invited the Prime Minister to visit India.