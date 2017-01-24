24 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Reps Tackle NPA, Others Over High Petrol Price

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Musa Abdullahi Krishi

A House of Representatives ad-hoc panel has accused the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of contributing to the high price of petroleum in the country.

The committee, whose mandate is to look at the possibility of reviewing petroleum price in the country, said NPA was not doing enough to justify the N0.84 per litre it collects from importers as part of its charges.

The panel, chaired by Rep Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe (PDP, Imo), equally accused other government agencies of contributing to the high price.

The committee queried the Petroleum Products Prices Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on the N0.30 charge it collects per litre. But the executive secretary of the agency, Victor Shidok, said the amount was an administrative charge on petrol used for services for data capturing and monitoring of depots.

Not satisfied, the committee directed the agency to provide details on amount collected from 2012 to date.

For its part, NIMASA's N0.22 for harbour and wharf-age is said to be on the high side.

Some stakeholders at the hearing said the charges collected by government agencies were high, saying the charges being paid in dollar instead of Naira, was causing a lot of hardship.

Nigeria

Do Fewer Than 20% of Nigerians Have Access to Oral Health Services?

Nigeria's health minister has claimed that at least eight in every 10 people in the country of an estimated 193 million… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.