Nigeria: Reps Tackle NPA, Others Over High Petrol Price

A House of Representatives ad-hoc panel has accused the Nigeria Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) of contributing to the high price of petroleum in the country.

The committee, whose mandate is to look at the possibility of reviewing petroleum price in the country, said NPA was not doing enough to justify the N0.84 per litre it collects from importers as part of its charges.

The panel, chaired by Rep Raphael Nnanna Igbokwe (PDP, Imo), equally accused other government agencies of contributing to the high price.

The committee queried the Petroleum Products Prices Regulatory Agency (PPPRA) on the N0.30 charge it collects per litre. But the executive secretary of the agency, Victor Shidok, said the amount was an administrative charge on petrol used for services for data capturing and monitoring of depots.

Not satisfied, the committee directed the agency to provide details on amount collected from 2012 to date.

For its part, NIMASA's N0.22 for harbour and wharf-age is said to be on the high side.

Some stakeholders at the hearing said the charges collected by government agencies were high, saying the charges being paid in dollar instead of Naira, was causing a lot of hardship.