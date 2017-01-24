Mauritius: Newly Appointed Prime Minister Outlines Key Priorities for the Country

press release

The newly appointed Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, defined his priorities for the country in a message to the Nation broadcast last night following the swearing-in ceremony at the Sir Harilal Vaghjee Memorial Hall in Port Louis.

Prime Minister Jugnauth called for unity and solidarity among the citizens and reassured the population that he will fulfill the responsibility conferred upon him with humility and dignity. He said he will serve the population at his best so as to make of Mauritius a place where security prevails recalling that dynamism, prosperity, modernity are high on his agenda. These, he said will help consolidate and build a modern country for the future generation.

Mr Pravind Jugnauth gave an overview of the broad perspectives for the coming years under his term as Prime Minister outlining that law and order remains his focus. On this score, he pointed out that he will mobilise all resources as well as use modern technology to make sure that law and order prevails in the country. He expressed his non tolerance against drug scourge which is a nuisance to the society and reiterated his ambition of making Mauritius the safest place in the world with the establishment of the Safe City project this year.

On the economic front the Prime Minister was upbeat about transforming the country into a high income economy which he said is achievable owing to the good performance of the economy in various sectors with a forecast growth rate between 3.8% and 4% for 2017 and a Foreign Direct Investment of Rs 17 billion along with a booming construction sector. Focus, he said, will be on an accelerated pace for the economy in line with the Vision 2030 in view of creating the proper climate for business and investment and job creation.

The Prime Minister also elaborated on his future endeavours regarding other sectors of the economy namely, public infrastructure recalling the Metro Express project for which construction work will start in March this year. He also listed out the major road infrastructure projects that will necessitate an investment of some Rs 30 billion for the next three years together with Rs 25 billion for renewable energy projects; Rs 13 billion for port development; Rs 20 billion for the water sector; and Rs 20 billion for the education, health and housing sector, among others.

Other priorities evoked pertained to the tourism sector, digital economy, youth and sports, and education.

He reiterated his commitment to fight absolute poverty and social exclusion which he said are unacceptable at a time where Mauritius is aspiring to become a high income country.