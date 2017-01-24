24 January 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

West Africa: Ecowas Force to Remain in Gambia

By Ronald Mutum

The Defence Headquarters said Nigerian troops on Operation Restore Democracy in Gambia would remain in that country as part of the ECOWAS Standby Force to ensure law and order is restored.

Defence spokesman, Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar, who made this known yesterday in an interview with Daily Trust, said after peaceful resolution of the Gambian political crisis, the Standby Force has moved in to ensure full actualization of the ECOWAS mandate.

He said the operation would now focus on stabilization of the political situation in The Gambia by building confidence among its citizens in terms of security, and also guarding key strategic areas and locations.

"The essence of the operation is to uphold the mandate of the December election result in Gambia, to ensure that the president elect and his family are safe and equally to ensure the safety of all Gambians."

"And we are all aware that the President has moved into the Gambian capital ready to assume office, so the ECOWAS Standby Force are there to ensure peace and forestall any breakdown of law and order in that country," he added.

Asked when Nigerian troops would move out of Gambia, Abubakar said: "It all depends on the decisions and situation in Gambia, the decision of the ECOWAS leaders' matters in this direction. Later the leaders will decide when and how to pull out and who remains."

