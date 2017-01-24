24 January 2017

Ethiopia: Kifiya Employs 80 More As E-Ticketing Agents

Kifiya Financial Technologies has hired 80 Yene Guzo' e-ticketing agents in Addis Ababa. The agents are to sell tickets in all areas, across Kolfe Keraniyo, Bole, Addis Ketema, Kirkos, Yeka,Arada, Akaki Kaliti, Legetafto, Ledeta, Nefas Silk Lafto and Gulele districts.

It has started the e-ticketing services in partnership with the bus owners association and Federal Transport Authority (FTA). The expansion followed last month's launching of the Yene Guzo service in five long distance bus terminals in Addis Ababa.

Kifiya is planning to expand the new service to other regions of the country. This allows a complete two-way ticketing and advances booking system. Kifiya currently employs 850 employees across the country at 130 offices. The company was the first to introduce 'Lehulu' - modernizing major utility payment collections for water, electricity and telephone 2013 in Addis Ababa. Lehulu, launched in 2013 in Addis Abeba, was realized through a Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) working with Ethio-telecom, Ethiopian Electric Power, Addis Ababa Water and Sewerage Authority and Ministry of Communications and Information Technologies.

