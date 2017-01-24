24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Davis Cup - SA Wary of Estonia

Tagged:

Related Topics

Estonia's top tennis player, Jurgen Zopp, the world No 314, was named by his country as part of their team to play South Africa in the Euro/Africa Zone Group II tie.

The tie will be played at Irene Country Club outside Pretoria next weekend (February 3-5).

There was some doubt whether Zopp would make himself available for Estonia but the former world No 71 is confirmed to travel to South Africa with his team on Sunday.

However, Davis Cup rules allow captains to make two nomination changes up to one hour before the draw, which is held a day prior to the tie.

The Estonian team announced is:

Jurgen Zopp (singles 314, doubles 411)

Vladimir Ivanov (dingles 449 doubles 519)

Kenneth Raisma (dingles 705 doubles 1061)

Mattias Siimar (singles 1571)

Captain: Ekke Tiidemann

Marcos Ondruska, the South African captain, says Zopp is Estonia's "star player".

"Zopp is a very experienced opponent having played for many years on (ATP) Tour. He was ranked well in the top 100 at one stage and with his favourite surface being hard court, he could be troublesome at Irene Country Club.

"Zopp has been ranked in the 300's for a few years now, but is a very good player and has played really well and won a lot of matches in Davis Cup competition for Estonia. We'll have to do a good job of scouting during the week and identifying a good game plan against him," continued Ondruska.

Regarding Estonia's tactics, the South African captain said:

"Zopp is very formidable and will push both our singles guys to the max. It should be interesting to see how the rest of the tie plays out. I would think that probably Ivanov and potentially Raisma would make singles appearances. The doubles will be interesting to see whether they pair the two youngsters or put the two singles players in, the drawback being that the wear and tear of longer matches on consecutive days might prove too much for fresher South African players not playing on the Saturday... a gamble either way for the Estonians."

The South African team named last week is as follows:

Lloyd Harris (singles 315, doubles 667)

Tucker Vorster (singles 356, doubles 464)

Raven Klaasen (singles 0, doubles 16)

Ruan Roelofse (singles 1 225, doubles 135)

Captain: Marcos Ondruska

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.