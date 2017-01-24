24 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Public Order Police Raided Illegal Firearms and Ammunition

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

Durban Public Order Police assisted by Crime Intelligence conducted intelligence driven operations at Umkomaas, KwaMakhutha and Folweni area last night. During their operations they arrested three suspects who were found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. One of the arrested suspects was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms namely Beretta 9mm pistol, Luger 9mm pistol and P220 9mm pistol with ammunition. All arrested suspects aged between 38 and 45 were charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and they will appear in various courts today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for raiding illegal firearms in the province. 'These illegal firearms are contributing in killing innocent people in the province. Detectives will work harder with their investigations to establish if the arrested suspects are not linked to any hijackings, business robberies and house robberies in the province. The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the country,' he said.

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.