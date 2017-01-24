South Africa: Public Order Police Raided Illegal Firearms and Ammunition

press release

Durban Public Order Police assisted by Crime Intelligence conducted intelligence driven operations at Umkomaas, KwaMakhutha and Folweni area last night. During their operations they arrested three suspects who were found in possession of illegal firearms and ammunition. One of the arrested suspects was found in possession of three unlicensed firearms namely Beretta 9mm pistol, Luger 9mm pistol and P220 9mm pistol with ammunition. All arrested suspects aged between 38 and 45 were charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition and they will appear in various courts today.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the members for raiding illegal firearms in the province. 'These illegal firearms are contributing in killing innocent people in the province. Detectives will work harder with their investigations to establish if the arrested suspects are not linked to any hijackings, business robberies and house robberies in the province. The recovered firearms will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the country,' he said.