24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Alleged Rhino Poachers Tracked Down

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three Mozambican men who were tracked and arrested after allegedly killing a rhino and stealing its horn on a private game farm are expected in the Bray Periodical Court on Tuesday.

The trio - aged 39, 40 and 42 - were arrested on Sunday on the private property in Mokopong, North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Authorities were called to the game farm after a dead rhino was found with its horn missing.

"The police, together with game rangers, started to track the suspects by following the vehicle tyre marks.

"The effort became successful when the team spotted the suspects' vehicle," Mokgwabone said.

The three were found in possession of a rifle and two rhino horns on their arrest.

Source: News24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.