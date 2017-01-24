South Africa: Alleged Rhino Poachers Tracked Down

Three Mozambican men who were tracked and arrested after allegedly killing a rhino and stealing its horn on a private game farm are expected in the Bray Periodical Court on Tuesday.

The trio - aged 39, 40 and 42 - were arrested on Sunday on the private property in Mokopong, North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said.

Authorities were called to the game farm after a dead rhino was found with its horn missing.

"The police, together with game rangers, started to track the suspects by following the vehicle tyre marks.

"The effort became successful when the team spotted the suspects' vehicle," Mokgwabone said.

The three were found in possession of a rifle and two rhino horns on their arrest.

