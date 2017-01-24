24 January 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Two Missing Persons Sought By Marianhill Police

Marianhill SAPS would like to make an appeal to the members of the community regarding the two missing persons. The first missing person is Nkosinathi Emanuel Mbambo also known as Sxavathi (16) of Marianhill Township. He was last seen on 2 January 2017 when he went to Kwa Ndengezi but he never returned home. He was last seen wearing a black and white jacket and green trouser. The second missing person is Nhlakanipho Eugene Nsidane (28) from Dassenhook. He was last seen on 12 January 2017 at about 06:00 on his way to NPA, he was last seen wearing grey chino and grey t-shirt.

We appeal for anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Warrant officer JB Sthebe on 078 496 1527 or our Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

