Update: Bonginkosi Excellent Mnisi (33), an accused number one in the Conspiracy to Commit Murder case was denied bail when he appeared before the Witbank Magistrate's Court on Monday.

His co-acxcused Dumisani Robert Sambo (46) was granted R10 000 bail but is still in custody after he failed to raise the funds.

The case against Minisi, Sambo and Nomalanga Khumalo has been postponed to 9 February 2017 for further investigations.