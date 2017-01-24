South Africa: Two Suspects Detained for Illegal Hunting - Uitenhage

press release

Uitenhage — Alert Uitenhage police officials on patrol noticed suspicious behaviour whilst driving on the R75, close to the Springs Resort in Uitenhage at 03:20, this morning, and investigated. Members found one person standing next to a security company Isuzu bakkie and noticed a second person in the bushes, carrying a bright light. Upon investigation, members discovered a bushbuck that was shot and killed with a dog next to the dead animal.

Police officials arrested the two suspects on the spot for illegal hunting. Police also confiscated the two firearms (38 special revolvers with ammunition), the security company vehicle and the bushbuck. The two suspects are due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate's Court on a charge of illegal hunting on Thursday, 26 January 2017. Additional charges might follow as investigations continue.

Uitenhage Station Commander, Brigadier Laurence Soekoe praised the members for their alertness and send out a strong message to the community that the South African Police Service will not tolerate such behaviour and offenders will face the consequences of their actions