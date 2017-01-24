South Africa: Tahir - Proteas Future Is Bright

Proteas spinner Imran Tahir is impressed with the cool, calm and collected attitude of the young guns during the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Tahir believes that this is a telling sign of the bright future that awaits South African cricket.

"We've got a lot of young players playing in the team and the way we fought in this game, I think South Africa's future is really bright," said Tahir of the second T20I at Wanderers on Sunday.

Despite the Proteas losing that match, Tahir commends the youngsters on the way they handled the pressure of defending a low total of 113.

"You can see how the guys handled the pressure really well, even with a small total - they (Sri Lanka) only got it in the last over," said Tahir.

"We've given the youngsters a chance and seeing them play like that gives me goosebumps.

"We are not low in confidence (after the loss). I think everyone was happy with the way we fought. Our heads are high and we ready for the challenge in the next game.

"We are confident with this side that we'll do well."

Tahir admitted that he was also excited over the return of AB de Villiers to the T20 squad at Newlands.

"We're looking very forward to it (AB's return)," said Tahir.

"We're really excited and why wouldn't we be ... he's the best player in the world."

The T20 series decider will get underway on Wednesday at Newlands (18:00 SA time).

Source: Sport24