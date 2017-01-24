24 January 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Tahir - Proteas Future Is Bright

Tagged:

Related Topics

Proteas spinner Imran Tahir is impressed with the cool, calm and collected attitude of the young guns during the ongoing T20 series against Sri Lanka.

Tahir believes that this is a telling sign of the bright future that awaits South African cricket.

READ: AB backs youngsters to claim 2019 World Cup

"We've got a lot of young players playing in the team and the way we fought in this game, I think South Africa's future is really bright," said Tahir of the second T20I at Wanderers on Sunday.

Despite the Proteas losing that match, Tahir commends the youngsters on the way they handled the pressure of defending a low total of 113.

"You can see how the guys handled the pressure really well, even with a small total - they (Sri Lanka) only got it in the last over," said Tahir.

"We've given the youngsters a chance and seeing them play like that gives me goosebumps.

"We are not low in confidence (after the loss). I think everyone was happy with the way we fought. Our heads are high and we ready for the challenge in the next game.

"We are confident with this side that we'll do well."

Tahir admitted that he was also excited over the return of AB de Villiers to the T20 squad at Newlands.

"We're looking very forward to it (AB's return)," said Tahir.

"We're really excited and why wouldn't we be ... he's the best player in the world."

The T20 series decider will get underway on Wednesday at Newlands (18:00 SA time).

Source: Sport24

South Africa

'A Little Irrelevant Man' - Mugabe's Party Brushes Off Malema Attack

Officials from Zimbabwe's ruling party have downplayed Julius Malema's "Grandpa it's enough" criticism of longtime… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.