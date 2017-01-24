South Africa: Whoonga and Dagga Users Arrested At Bhekithemba Area, Umlazi

press release

eThekwini Outer South Cluster and Bhekithemba police conducted a number of operations at Bhekithemba area, Umlazi targeting Whoonga dens. The operations started early yesterday, 23 January 2017 up until late last night. Stop and search operations as well as raiding of identified hot spots were conducted where members have arrested eight suspects for possession of Whoonga and dagga.

The members found dagga parcels and 34 straws of Whoonga at various places around the Bhekithemba area. The arrested suspects will appear in the Umlazi Magistrate's Court today facing charges of possession of drugs. We also appeal to the community to work closely with the police in the fight against the drug scourge by reporting any suspicious criminal activities. Drug related activities must be reported to the police so that necessary action can be taken. Community must stand up against drug dealers as they destroy the lives of our youth.