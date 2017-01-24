South Africa: Operation Back to Basics Continues to Sweeps Through the Eastern Cape

press release

King William's Town — Operation Back to Basics continues to rid the province of criminal elements due to continuous police visibility and operations aimed at the arrest of wanted suspects, the seizure of firearms and illegal drugs.

During operations held over the past week, 633 suspects have been arrested - 152 for crimes detected as a results of police action, 70 for assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, 19 for murder, 21 for all forms of robberies and other serious crimes. 143 dangerous weapons including knives, pangas and 15 firearms were recovered.

Police in Mthatha have arrested eight (8) suspects aged between 25 and 56 years old after they were found in possession of three unlicensed firearms and ammunition. These suspects were arrested in a joint follow-up information on a planned robbery that was going to take place at Cofimvaba. The arrests were executed by Queenstown K9 and Flying Squad, Mthatha K9 and Flying Squad, Cofimvaba and Ngcobo CIG at Ngcengane Locality in Mthatha on R61.

Cradock SAPS held an operation on illegal brewing of concoctions. These actions are used as a method to address contact related crimes as well as social crimes. During the operation, members visited a number of illegal liquor outlets and destroyed over 1400 litres of concoction and confiscated the containers.

Members from Uitenhage Cluster conducted a roadblock in conjunction with traffic officials on the R75. A total of 147 vehicles and 58 persons were searched. One trailer was confiscated and traffic fines valued at R3 000-00 were issued.

Elliot K9 and Barkley East members followed up information on house breakings reported in the Barkley East policing area. Two suspects were arrested for possession of suspected stolen property. Property valued at about R30000-00 was recovered.

Another breakthrough was the arrest of three suspects linked to the murder of 25- year-old Mrs Noluthabo Maliza in Peddie. Members of the team investigating the kidnapping and murder worked tirelessly since the report of this heinous crime. Three male suspects were arrested, two of the suspects aged 24 and 19 were arrested in Peddie, whilst the third aged 27 was traced and arrested in Mdantsane. All the suspects appeared in court and have been remanded in custody until 27 January 2017 for their bail application.

The highlight of our week was the comments made by two US citizens who unfortunately fell prey to robbers in Port Elizabeth on 18 January 2017. They were swiftly rescued by police and assisted to enable them to return home. They expressed their appreciation and said, "The SAPS in my opinion must be one of the best in the world", Webb said. "They have taken us to the hospital to get medication and even to the shopping centre to buy some items" "this is the type of police force you as SA should be proud of and the American police should take some notes from their book". (Courtesy of The Herald, 20 Jan 2017) The investigation is ongoing.

The Eastern Cape Provincial Commissioner, Lt General Liziwe Ntshinga commended members for the recovery of illegal weapons. She further urged all firearm owners to be responsible and adhere to the Firearms Control Act, 2000 (Act No 60 of 2000) at all times, as some of the weapons were lost through negligence while others were taken from their rightful owners through theft and violent means.

These illegal firearms and dangerous weapons are used in the commission of crime especially robbery, murder and hijacking and their elimination from society is one step closer to ensuring the safety of the public. According to the law, no person, including an heir of the deceased, is allowed to have a firearm or ammunition in their possession if they do not have the necessary authorisation for it," concluded Lt Gen Ntshinga.